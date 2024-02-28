HC Wainwright Comments on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

DAWN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 87,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $20.39.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,781 shares of company stock worth $240,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

