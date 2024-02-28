HC Wainwright Comments on Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,079,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 5,739,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,601,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,630,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,269,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 319.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

