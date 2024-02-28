Hays plc (HAYPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Hays Stock Performance
Hays stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Hays has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.
About Hays
