Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Performance

HAYN stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haynes International

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haynes International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.