Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 577,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 567,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,818. The company has a market cap of $793.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.