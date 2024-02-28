HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) & Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Critical Contrast

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 4 8 0 2.67

HashiCorp has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given HashiCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

21.2% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85.02, indicating that its share price is 8,402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -92.46% N/A -38.71% HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and HashiCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million 0.81 -$8.12 million ($0.21) -0.43 HashiCorp $475.89 million 10.71 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -24.10

Bright Mountain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HashiCorp beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors. It also owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers Bright Mountain Network and BrightX, a cloud-based platform that provides additional built-in services, including campaign planning and execution, data integration, optimization, ad placement verification, cross-device targeting, and fraud detection solutions; video content and advertising solutions; and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

