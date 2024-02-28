Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 20th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

