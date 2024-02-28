Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Acquires £29,832.54 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 753.60 ($9.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 755.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 6,176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($9.02) to GBX 616 ($7.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 825 ($10.46) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 902.20 ($11.44).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

