Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Acquires £29,832.54 in Stock

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,839.35).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 753.60 ($9.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 755.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 6,176.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.