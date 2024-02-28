Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Harford Bank Price Performance
Harford Bank stock remained flat at $33.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
About Harford Bank
