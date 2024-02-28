Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Harford Bank Price Performance

Harford Bank stock remained flat at $33.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. Harford Bank has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

About Harford Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.