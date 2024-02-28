Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,799,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,963,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,907,000 after buying an additional 299,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Guardant Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

