Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $28.36. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 690,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.