Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Gritstone bio stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 24.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,496,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 221.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,416,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 358,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 15.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.