Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.590 EPS.

Green Dot Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 299,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,220. The firm has a market cap of $445.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Green Dot by 443.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

