Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 299,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

