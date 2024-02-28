Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.43. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 138 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.02%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN.A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

