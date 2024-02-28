Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $692.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $706.47 and a 200-day moving average of $638.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $749.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

