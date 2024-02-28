Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Golar LNG by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

