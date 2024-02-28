GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.94

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 365773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on shares of GoGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$334.78 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of C$7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoGold Resources news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,575.00. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

