Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.35% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GREK opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $214.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

