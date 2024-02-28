Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.83

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 650344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

