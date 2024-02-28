GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,967 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of GitLab worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 25.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GitLab by 42.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.