Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 857,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,935. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

