Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Geron Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 4,267,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geron by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

