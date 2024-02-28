Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.85

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 4950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Genesis Land Development Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$162.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

