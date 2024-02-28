General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High at $156.91

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.91 and last traded at $155.89, with a volume of 845651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $418,951,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.