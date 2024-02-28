Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.62

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.62 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 370274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.3 %
Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital
In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.