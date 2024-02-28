Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.62

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.62 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 370274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.86.

In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.