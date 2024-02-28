G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 33.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 2,884,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,273 shares of company stock worth $367,243 in the last ninety days. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.