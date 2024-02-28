G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 6.7%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 340,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 534,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

