FY2026 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Decreased by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.