FY2026 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.45. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after buying an additional 1,132,723 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,441,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $23,674,000.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

