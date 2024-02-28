FY2025 EPS Estimates for TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Cut by Analyst

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for TVA Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group Price Performance

TVA Group has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group ( TSE:TVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$151.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.