FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Vistra has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 292,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 546,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

