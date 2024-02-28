FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%.
Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$29.37 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.76.
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.05%.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
