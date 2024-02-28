FY2024 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $22.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $28.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,747,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

