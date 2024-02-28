FY2024 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Lowered by Cormark (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.31.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.