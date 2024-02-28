FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Issued By Zacks Research

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 84,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after buying an additional 106,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

