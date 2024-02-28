Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 7.8%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 70,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 175,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

