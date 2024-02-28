FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

FSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 828,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,112. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.