Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $30.20. Frontdoor shares last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 286,188 shares trading hands.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

