Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Freshworks accounts for approximately 4.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Freshworks worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRSH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 210.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of FRSH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 1,946,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $319,393.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $319,393.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.