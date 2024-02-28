Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 564 shares.The stock last traded at $75.00 and had previously closed at $73.60.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.