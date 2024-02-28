Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 564 shares.The stock last traded at $75.00 and had previously closed at $73.60.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.