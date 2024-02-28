Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 97,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 981,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

