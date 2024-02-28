Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $31.47. Flywire shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 1,343,964 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -263.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

