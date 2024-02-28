Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,460. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.89 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter worth $3,147,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

