Flight Deck Capital LP Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 211,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. Roblox accounts for about 7.5% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,566. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

