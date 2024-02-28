First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

