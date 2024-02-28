First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.89

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 2363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
