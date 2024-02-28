First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 6,174,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.31. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,819 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Solar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 126,521 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

