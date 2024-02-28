First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $261.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $149.20. 4,085,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.31. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

