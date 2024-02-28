First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 3.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $159.31. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

